      Baldur's Gate III

      Baldur's Gate III's physical console edition has been delayed

      It will now be coming sometime in either April or May.

      Baldur's Gate III has started rolling out as a physical launch, with copies of the PC Deluxe Edition currently being shipped around the world. However, console fans looking to snag something physical are having to wait longer than expected, as Larian Studios has announced that there has been a snag in production forcing a delay.

      Specifically, Larian states: "We wanted to get the console versions into the hands of players earlier, however, production issues have meant that shipping dates have been pushed back slightly."

      For Xbox players, the already enormous game is getting even bigger too, as the physical version on Xbox Series consoles will not arrive as a three-disc collection, but rather as a four-disc one instead.

      "Those waiting for their Xbox version will now receive 4 physical discs, rather than the 3 originally planned, so that we can provide the full game as a physical copy.

      "(Yes, it is that big)."

      Larian hasn't affirmed exactly when it expects console physical versions to start shipping, but has stated that it should be sometime in April or May, and that it doesn't expect any further delays to affect progress now.

      Baldur's Gate III

