Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III's Patch 7 is now live in closed beta

If you were one of the lucky chosen ones, you can play Patch 7 right now.

Baldur's Gate III's Patch 7 is looking to be its biggest content update yet. Adding things like evil endings, a photo mode, and plenty more for players to dive into, it's sort of a last farewell for Larian. We're not getting a sequel or DLC, so after this, don't expect much more.

Still, if you want to check out all the goodies in Patch 7, you might be in luck, as a closed beta of the patch has launched today. Just days after it was delayed due to a dice rolls issue, Larian has announced that the lucky chosen beta participants can now get the patch via Steam.

Also, if you haven't yet signed up to be on the list, or weren't chosen, you can still sign up and get a chance to check out the beta, as more players will be added until the official launch in September. Until then, Larian is kindly asking you keep spoilers to a minimum.

