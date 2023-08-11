Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III's most popular race, class and more revealed

368 players managed to finish Larian's enormous RPG its first weekend.

HQ

A week has gone since the masterpiece that is Baldur's Gate III launched on PC, and millions of players have already spent a lot of time with the game. This means that the developers at Larian have been able to gather some fun statistics that they now want to share.

The team reveals that 368 players managed to finish Baldur's Gate III its opening weekend. Pretty much all of these probably did so with a custom character, as 93% of players chose not to start an origin story. We're also told half-elf was the most popular race, closely followed by human and elf. Paladin was the most common class, 12% of player deaths were from friendly fire and nearly 10% of players spent more than an hour in the character creator. These are just some of the fun facts from Baldur's Gate III's opening weekend. You can see all of them in the infographic below.

Do any of these surprise you? Are you the outlier in some of them?

Baldur's Gate III

