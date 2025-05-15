English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III's latest patch removes mention of a cut Minthara plot point

It also now made certain Wild Shape animals less camera shy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The final proper patch for Baldur's Gate III may have been released, but Larian will continue to fix bugs and issues here and there, it seems. We most recently got the 31st hotfix for Baldur's Gate III, which removed an old plot point for Minthara.

As written in the patch notes and first spotted by PCGamer, Minthara will no longer have defunct dialogue when you use Speak with Dead on her. In the past, using this spell would have hinted that Minthara was pregnant.

An interesting idea, but one that didn't make it into the final game. Cut dialogue had been getting binned in previous patches that referred to this, but with hotfix #31, it seems Minthara's child is officially no more.

Elsewhere in the patch notes, we can see fixes for the various new subclasses introduced in Patch 8, alongside a neat fix to Photo Mode, which sees your Wild Shaped boars and cats finally pay attention to the camera.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content