Baldur's Gate III's latest patch removes mention of a cut Minthara plot point

HQ

The final proper patch for Baldur's Gate III may have been released, but Larian will continue to fix bugs and issues here and there, it seems. We most recently got the 31st hotfix for Baldur's Gate III, which removed an old plot point for Minthara.

As written in the patch notes and first spotted by PCGamer, Minthara will no longer have defunct dialogue when you use Speak with Dead on her. In the past, using this spell would have hinted that Minthara was pregnant.

An interesting idea, but one that didn't make it into the final game. Cut dialogue had been getting binned in previous patches that referred to this, but with hotfix #31, it seems Minthara's child is officially no more.

Elsewhere in the patch notes, we can see fixes for the various new subclasses introduced in Patch 8, alongside a neat fix to Photo Mode, which sees your Wild Shaped boars and cats finally pay attention to the camera.