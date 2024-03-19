Baldur's Gate III's latest patch fixes some major issues with Minthara

HQ

Baldur's Gate III's latest hotfix is out now, and while it doesn't make a lot of changes, it does fix some important issues with certain bugs, and legacy dialogue getting in the way of true love between you and one companion.

Players had previously been complaining because it seemed old dialogue had taken priority over a new take on a scene where you defy a god in order to not become its chosen slayer. It's a decision that only pops up when you're playing a Dark Urge origin character, but there are a good chunk of players that take that option, considering it adds a lot more flavour to your story.

If you choose to go against the god of murder in the game, the "evil" companion Minthara might break up with you thanks to her old dialogue coming into play. That has since been fixed, so don't worry, you can make a good decision and still keep your drow girlfriend.

There are also some big changes coming to the UI, crash fixes, and extra alterations to scripting to prevent more bugs getting in the way of your adventure. Check out all the patch notes here.