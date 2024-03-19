English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III's latest patch fixes some major issues with Minthara

Now you won't lose your drow gf just because you decided not to become the evil overlord of the world.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Baldur's Gate III's latest hotfix is out now, and while it doesn't make a lot of changes, it does fix some important issues with certain bugs, and legacy dialogue getting in the way of true love between you and one companion.

Players had previously been complaining because it seemed old dialogue had taken priority over a new take on a scene where you defy a god in order to not become its chosen slayer. It's a decision that only pops up when you're playing a Dark Urge origin character, but there are a good chunk of players that take that option, considering it adds a lot more flavour to your story.

If you choose to go against the god of murder in the game, the "evil" companion Minthara might break up with you thanks to her old dialogue coming into play. That has since been fixed, so don't worry, you can make a good decision and still keep your drow girlfriend.

There are also some big changes coming to the UI, crash fixes, and extra alterations to scripting to prevent more bugs getting in the way of your adventure. Check out all the patch notes here.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content