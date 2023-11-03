Baldur's Gate III's fourth patch fixes over 1000 issues

HQ

Larian has officially released the fourth patch for Baldur's Gate III, and if you thought the last three were already quite big, this one will knock you off your feet. Because the patch addresses over 1000 issues, be it gameplay, combat, crashes and blockers, controller problems, performance, UI, level design, art, animation, and so much more.

Larian has also used this update to add an accessibility tab into the game that lets players select protanopia, deuteranopia, or tritanopia options to better distinguish between friend or foe when in battle.

While there are plans for further updates and improvements to Baldur's Gate III, you can check out the full patch notes here. Beware, you will have to scroll a lot to reach the bottom of this article.