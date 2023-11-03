Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III's fourth patch fixes over 1000 issues

It's one heck of a patch.

Larian has officially released the fourth patch for Baldur's Gate III, and if you thought the last three were already quite big, this one will knock you off your feet. Because the patch addresses over 1000 issues, be it gameplay, combat, crashes and blockers, controller problems, performance, UI, level design, art, animation, and so much more.

Larian has also used this update to add an accessibility tab into the game that lets players select protanopia, deuteranopia, or tritanopia options to better distinguish between friend or foe when in battle.

While there are plans for further updates and improvements to Baldur's Gate III, you can check out the full patch notes here. Beware, you will have to scroll a lot to reach the bottom of this article.

Baldur's Gate III

