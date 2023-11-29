Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III's fifth patch will fix broken Act 3

After Patch #4 left players finding Act 3 unplayable, Larian has been hard at work to fix it.

HQ

Baldur's Gate III is gearing up for its fifth major patch soon. Since it launched in August, the huge RPG has seen a bunch of changes, including the addition of a specific ending for Karlach, a way to change what your adventurer looks like, and more.

However, the most recent patch has brought about some problems. Specifically, Act 3 has been labelled as broken by many players online, with companions refusing to follow the lead party member, NPCs disappearing, and conversations just not happening.

This was apparently caused by the game thinking far too much about your acts of violence and thievery. Instead of just moving on after you steal something, it spent too much time thinking about whether anyone saw you. This is going to be fixed in the game's next patch, which is set to come out before the week is done.

Baldur's Gate III

