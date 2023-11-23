Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III's Deluxe Edition is scalper-proof

Supplies aren't limited, and so don't worry about paying extra from a third-party seller.

HQ

Scalpers are one of the biggest problems shoppers have to face nowadays. If anything has limited stock, you can be certain within minutes of it selling out there'll be a listing on eBay for the same item at double the price.

Luckily, Larian Studios' head of publishing has let us know we won't have to worry about the upcoming Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate III. "The Deluxe Edition is *not* a limited edition and stock is holding steady, with more waves being prepared within the Q1 2024 shipping window," wrote Michael Douse. "So if you see them online being resold based on confirmed preorders at higher prices, skip it. There won't be stock scarcity."

Apparently, the more expensive edition of the game is already selling well, with the minimum sales target already being achieved. Considering Baldur's Gate III has already proven to be incredibly popular, this shows just how much gamers have gravitated towards this title in 2023.

Baldur's Gate III

