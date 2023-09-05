Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III's companions weren't meant to be so lustful

And here I thought it was love at first sight.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've played Baldur's Gate III, you'll probably be aware that there are a lot of different ways to romance your companions. Half of the time, it seems like the game is playing wingman, putting you into situations early on where you can go in for a quick smooch.

However, according to Larian it wasn't designed to be so easy for you to get with your partymates. Over at TheGamer, they decided to take matters into their own hands and ask Swen Vincke what was up with companions trying to get in your pants so quickly. "So, it was a bug," Vincke says. "The approval thresholds were too low when we shipped. That's why they were so horny in the beginning. It wasn't supposed to be that way. We've fixed it since, at least for some of them. We're still fixing a few of them."

Basically, the companions were too easily impressed. We can still see this effect in some, like Gale, but he appears to be the most affected, allowing players to romance him even if all they've done is look at him without making a disgusted face.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content