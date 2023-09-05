Baldur's Gate III's companions weren't meant to be so lustful

HQ

If you've played Baldur's Gate III, you'll probably be aware that there are a lot of different ways to romance your companions. Half of the time, it seems like the game is playing wingman, putting you into situations early on where you can go in for a quick smooch.

However, according to Larian it wasn't designed to be so easy for you to get with your partymates. Over at TheGamer, they decided to take matters into their own hands and ask Swen Vincke what was up with companions trying to get in your pants so quickly. "So, it was a bug," Vincke says. "The approval thresholds were too low when we shipped. That's why they were so horny in the beginning. It wasn't supposed to be that way. We've fixed it since, at least for some of them. We're still fixing a few of them."

Basically, the companions were too easily impressed. We can still see this effect in some, like Gale, but he appears to be the most affected, allowing players to romance him even if all they've done is look at him without making a disgusted face.