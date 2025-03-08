Baldur's Gate III's Astarion has been made canon in Dungeons & Dragons

HQ

Baldur's Gate III gave us some of gaming's greatest companions, but it's difficult to argue that any of them stood out as much as Astarion. Neil Newbon won multiple awards for his performance as the vampire spawn, and since launch fans have consistently shown their love for Astarion.

It appears that the head honchos at Wizards of the Coast are also pretty fond of Astarion, as he has been officially brought into D&D canon. GamesRadar spotted a Reddit post which showcased Astarion being mentioned via a quote in the new Monster Manual.

Artist David Astruga acknowledged the Easter egg to EN World, saying that we shouldn't expect more from the small appearance. "It doesn't have any further relevance, but it's good to remember that Astarion is a Wizards character, so he could obviously appear here or there."

Perhaps other popular companions like Gale or Shadowheart could make their way into D&D officially soon, too.