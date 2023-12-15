Baldur's Gate III writer isn't saying no to new races

HQ

Baldur's Gate III is full of ways to customise your character. From the class you pick to the dozens of hairstyles to choose from, there are plenty of reasons why people spend hours crafting their adventurer.

However, even with all this, people still want more races to pick from. There are 11 base races in the game right now, but D&D is a game with dozens of races, allowing you to play anything from a shapeshifter to a massive tortoise man.

Speaking on a recent XboxOn livestream, writing director Adam Smith said "we don't have specific plans for new races at the moment, but we're not saying no. All I can tell you is that we do plan to do more updates, we're not done yet."

It would be quite a task to add new races into the game, as Larian would also have to come up with extra dialogue lines for these races, as well as potentially making some NPCs of the same race so a player doesn't feel like the only Tortle on the Sword Coast. Even for the Dragonborn, which was one of the last races announced for the game, it only feels like you're noticed for being your big scaly self when you reach act 3.