Baldur's Gate III will release in early access at full price

The latest news about the upcoming third entry in one of the most beloved role-playing game series of all time, Baldur's Gate III, turned out to be somewhat surprising. According to the Director of Publishing at Larian Studios, Michael Douse, the game will release in early access at full price - $59.99 for 25 hours of fun.

"Also, the price will be $59.99. Don't feel pressured to buy it during EA. It's not going to disappear, and neither are we. Eventually, it'll be a very large game. Though EA is 25 hours of one play-through, the final game will be *does brain math* a lot longer", he writes on Twitter.

Baldur's Gate III is expected to hit Early Access on September 30 this year.