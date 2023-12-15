Baldur's Gate III will not come to Game Pass

HQ

When Larian Studios announced Baldur's Gate III would come to Xbox Series in December, some believed - or at least dreamed - the highly acclaimed RPG would launch straight on to Game Pass. We now know that didn't happen, but that hasn't stopped many from hoping the game would join Microsoft's beloved service soon. Seems like you shouldn't hold your breath.

Kat Bailey from IGN had the pleasure of talking with Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke, and he said the following when asked how much Microsoft offered to get Baldur's Gate III to Game Pass a while back:

"Oh, we always said from the get-go, it wasn't going to be on Game Pass, it's not going to be on Game Pass. These are sensitive questions. Kat. So look, we are in the business of making a game that has a beginning, middle, and an end. We made a big game, so I think there's a fair price to be paid for that, and I think that that is okay. We don't charge you any micro-transactions on top of it, so you get what you pay for. Upfront it's a big meaty game. So I think that should be able to exist as it is. This is what allows us to continue making other games."

So there you have it. Vincke and the rest of Larian don't have any interest in bringing Baldur's Gate III to Game Pass, and this isn't a studio known to lie, so this is most likely not him being coy because of a non-disclosure agreement or something like that.