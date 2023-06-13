Baldur's Gate III will get a more detailed showing in July

HQ

Baldur's Gate III has certainly been a long time coming, and while we're hoping the wait will be over soon, Larian Studios is still working hard to give us the fantasy RPG we're looking for. Recently, we saw the unveiling of a new villain in Jason Isaac's Enver Gortash.

In a new Steam post, the developer let us know about the sense of scale it is bringing to the game, and let us know we'll see more of that in July. Larian Studios said the early access content we've had so far only offers "glimmer of the full experience to come."

The city of Baldur's Gate got some more details in the Steam post, with Larian Studios claiming that the settlement is made up of three open world districts. "This - though ambitious," said Larian. "Means that we were finally able to achieve that grand sense of hustle and bustle, where all the stories within the city were truly interconnected. There's plenty to discover and to be distracted by, and nothing is off-limits. We wanted every house to have real characters who had stories and could offer quests with secrets to uncover."

Baldur's Gate III launches on the 31st of August for PC and PS5.