Baldur's Gate III will allow cross-saves between Xbox and PlayStation

Earlier today, Larian Studios revealed that Baldur's Gate III will be coming to Xbox this year after all, as the studio was granted permission by Microsoft to remove the demanding split screen co-op for the less powerful Xbox Series S.

Now Michael Douse, the Belgian developer's director of publishing, has confirmed on Twitter that the Xbox version will feature cross-save compatibility with PlayStation 5 and PC.

Baldur's Gate 3 will be released for PlayStation 5 on September 6, while the Xbox Series versions, as mentioned, are expected to launch later this year.