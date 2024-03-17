English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III was the most played game on Steam Deck over the last year

Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver placed in second and third, respectively.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With the Steam Deck's second birthday arriving recently, Steam has revealed the 100 most played games on the platform over the last year. Topping the charts is Baldur's Gate III, which had the highest number of highly daily active players between March 2023 and March 2024. Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver placed in second and third, respectively.

The rest of the top ten included Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, Palworld, Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto 5, Stardew Valley, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

"It's been roughly two years since we launched Steam Deck, and we thought we'd take a look at the games being played on it the most in its second year!" Valve said of the chart.

"From new releases to old faves, and AAA titles to indies, here are the top 100 most-played games (in order by highest daily active player count) between March of 2023 and March of 2024, regardless of verified status."

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content