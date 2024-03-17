Baldur's Gate III was the most played game on Steam Deck over the last year

HQ

With the Steam Deck's second birthday arriving recently, Steam has revealed the 100 most played games on the platform over the last year. Topping the charts is Baldur's Gate III, which had the highest number of highly daily active players between March 2023 and March 2024. Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver placed in second and third, respectively.

The rest of the top ten included Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, Palworld, Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto 5, Stardew Valley, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

"It's been roughly two years since we launched Steam Deck, and we thought we'd take a look at the games being played on it the most in its second year!" Valve said of the chart.

"From new releases to old faves, and AAA titles to indies, here are the top 100 most-played games (in order by highest daily active player count) between March of 2023 and March of 2024, regardless of verified status."