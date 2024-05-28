English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III was made with 'a little bit' of crunch

Well, it seems no one can really escape the crunch.

Baldur's Gate III was, to many, the game of last year. It swept various awards ceremonies, and it seemed as if it would define a generation of CRPGs. However, even if fans have had nothing but praise for its developer, Larian Studios, there is one unfortunate secret behind the development.

As Swen Vincke himself told it at the Digital Dragons conference in Poland (thanks, GamesRadar), there was some crunch involved. "Certainly less on BG3 than we did in the past," Vincke said, when asked how much crunch had been involved in development.

"It would be a lie to say that we didn't. We had things happen that we didn't foresee...We didn't overly crunch, but we did have to do a bit of crunch. And I think, to be honest, you will always have a little bit when you're trying to finish something, especially when there's so much complexity that needs to be brought together."

Baldur's Gate III ended up launching around a month earlier than planned, so it could avoid Starfield. The game also has been bringing in things that have made it more complete with each major patch, so even if the RPG is beloved, you can see where there were some minor cracks.

Baldur's Gate III

