Baldur's Gate III voice actress says upcoming inclusive games are being censored

There is no shortage of discussion about inclusivity in popular culture, where the idea of allowing more diverse people to be represented often leads to controversy, with some feeling that it feels like a quota rather than something that has been done on a meritorious basis and contributes to a sense of predictability.

One person who has taken a strong stand against DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) is President Donald Trump. This has led to inclusion falling behind and in an interview with Baldur's Gate III voice actress Samantha Béart, The Gamer asks if she thinks an extremely inclusive and high-end title like Baldur's Gate III could have been made today. She replies:

"Without exposing the devs, I know that's happening. Their storylines have been cut. Historically, appeasement is a really bad thing."

That said, she still thinks it's just a phase and reminds that there are indies that continue as before:

"Indies exist. And people can write, and communities will get together, and we will absolutely get through this together."

How do you see it yourself? Do you think Trump in the White House will affect the way AAA games are designed?