Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III topped Steam Deck playtime charts for December

Beating out Cyberpunk 2077 and Dave the Diver.

HQ

No doubt a few of you woke up and found a Steam Deck under the Christmas tree this year, or perhaps used your hard-earned pennies to pick up one of Valve's handheld gaming systems. With many new Steam Decks likely in the wild as of late, Valve has now published the latest monthly playtime chart for the platform, and revealed which games players have flocked to the most over the month of December.

Leading the pack is Baldur's Gate III, which is now tied with Vampire Survivors for being the game to have topped the charts the most amount of times (with that being five times). Coming in second is Cyberpunk 2077, which holds off Dave the Diver in third. Grand Theft Auto V and Vampire Survivors make up the rest of the top five.

The rest of the top 20 list includes a broad selection of games, such as Hogwarts Legacy, Coral Island, Lethal Company, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and more. Take a look at the December charts below.

Baldur's Gate III

