Baldur's Gate III to launch in August

As promised, Larian Studios has just given us another look at Baldur's Gate III as part of The Game Awards. Coming in the form of a brand-new trailer (catch it below), the developer even announced a new edition of the title, and even confirmed the launch month for the full release of the game.

Baldur's Gate III will be officially leaving Early Access behind and entering into its 1.0 state in August 2023. While Larian hasn't set an exact date on when, we at least know it will be within this summer month.

Otherwise, the contents of the Collector's Edition for Baldur's Gate III has been revealed, and this is quite the hefty package indeed. The edition is a dream for a Dungeons & Dragons fan, as it includes a 1.1kg 25cm diorama of the Mindflayer vs. Drow Battle, as well as a hardcover art book spanning 160 pages, a set of four-page character sheets, an A3 cloth map, a tadpole keyring, 32 stickers, a Magic: The Gathering booster pack, a Collector's Edition certificate, and a custom-engraved metal Baldur's Gate III D20 dice made from zinc alloy. Needless to say a package like this won't come cheap, as it will retail for €259.99 and there will only be 25,000 total units being sold, so they will be fairly rare.

Finally, as part of this announcement, Larian has stated that next week, on December 14, it will be hosting a panel that will dive into Patch 9 for Baldur's Gate III, where it will further explore the new additions and new playable class that will be added here.