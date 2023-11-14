Baldur's Gate III to have physical edition alongside Xbox Series version

HQ

Still recovering from the hangover following the eight nominations they picked up at The Game Awards yesterday afternoon, Larian Studios looks set for a week of major Baldur's Gate III announcements.

This all comes from the game's official Twitter account, where they posted a message encouraging fans to vote for entries on the Game Awards website. In the same thread they commented: "Xbox and physical format fans, watch this space for the official announcement. It's going to be a busy week".

This means that the announcement (and possibly the release) of the Xbox Series version of Baldur's Gate III will be announced at The Game Awards, as well as a physical edition of the game, which we don't know if it will be for Microsoft consoles or will also be open to PlayStation (the boxed edition for PS5 already exists, but so far it is only available in Japan).