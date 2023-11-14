Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III to have physical edition alongside Xbox Series version

With announcement at The Game Awards: "It's going to be a busy week", says Larian.

Still recovering from the hangover following the eight nominations they picked up at The Game Awards yesterday afternoon, Larian Studios looks set for a week of major Baldur's Gate III announcements.

This all comes from the game's official Twitter account, where they posted a message encouraging fans to vote for entries on the Game Awards website. In the same thread they commented: "Xbox and physical format fans, watch this space for the official announcement. It's going to be a busy week".

This means that the announcement (and possibly the release) of the Xbox Series version of Baldur's Gate III will be announced at The Game Awards, as well as a physical edition of the game, which we don't know if it will be for Microsoft consoles or will also be open to PlayStation (the boxed edition for PS5 already exists, but so far it is only available in Japan).

Baldur's Gate III

