Baldur's Gate III teases wide array of romances and sex scenes

HQ

Baldur's Gate III's release dates were changed last week, which means we're less than a month away from getting it on PC. Then it's a good time to see some of the stuff that awaits.

Larian has given us what they call a release teaser video for Baldur's Gate III, and it starts with some impressive and intriguing scenes giving glimpses of story cinematics, beautiful environments, a flying cat and iconic enemies before it takes a turn to what's always a hot (get it?) topic in RPGs: romances.

Yup, most of the trailer is dedicated to showing the wide array of people and creatures we can get romantically and sexually involved with in the game, and it sure seems like Baldur's Gate III will let us do pretty much anything we want. That's even without showing the "bear sex scene" TikTok banned earlier...