Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III teases wide array of romances and sex scenes

A poor squirrel sees something it'll never forget in this trailer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Baldur's Gate III's release dates were changed last week, which means we're less than a month away from getting it on PC. Then it's a good time to see some of the stuff that awaits.

Larian has given us what they call a release teaser video for Baldur's Gate III, and it starts with some impressive and intriguing scenes giving glimpses of story cinematics, beautiful environments, a flying cat and iconic enemies before it takes a turn to what's always a hot (get it?) topic in RPGs: romances.

Yup, most of the trailer is dedicated to showing the wide array of people and creatures we can get romantically and sexually involved with in the game, and it sure seems like Baldur's Gate III will let us do pretty much anything we want. That's even without showing the "bear sex scene" TikTok banned earlier...

HQ
Baldur's Gate III

Related texts



Loading next content