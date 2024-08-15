Baldur's Gate III teases one of the new evil endings

HQ

We know that next month, we're getting our final look at new content for Baldur's Gate III, as Larian Studios brings the huge Patch 7 to the game. There's a lot to look forward to in the patch, but the main thing a lot of people want to see are the new evil endings.

Just to make the wait a little easier (or more painful, depending on how you see these things), we've got a new teaser giving us a look at one of the patch's evil endings. The clip shows a woman being blasted in the brain by what we assume is a Mind Flayer.

We then enter her mind and see her enjoying a lovely day in Baldur's Gate, picking fruit up from a local market, implying that while the outside world is crumbling, she's somewhere else entirely inside her head.

Not the worst way to go, we suppose, but certainly not the happy ending cinematic we're all used to.

Baldur's Gate III Patch 7 launches in September.