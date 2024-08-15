English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III teases one of the new evil endings

Not to get our tinfoil hats on, but it looks like a Mind Flayer psyop.

We know that next month, we're getting our final look at new content for Baldur's Gate III, as Larian Studios brings the huge Patch 7 to the game. There's a lot to look forward to in the patch, but the main thing a lot of people want to see are the new evil endings.

Just to make the wait a little easier (or more painful, depending on how you see these things), we've got a new teaser giving us a look at one of the patch's evil endings. The clip shows a woman being blasted in the brain by what we assume is a Mind Flayer.

We then enter her mind and see her enjoying a lovely day in Baldur's Gate, picking fruit up from a local market, implying that while the outside world is crumbling, she's somewhere else entirely inside her head.

Not the worst way to go, we suppose, but certainly not the happy ending cinematic we're all used to.

Baldur's Gate III Patch 7 launches in September.

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



