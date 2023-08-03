Baldur's Gate III studio: "Throw away all your save files!"

HQ

Today it is finally time for Larian Studios to roll out Baldur's Gate III and for this, the studio is now asking its fans (who played the beta version) to throw away all save files, effective immediately. This is to avoid the risk of trouble when the finished game is installed and new save files are created. Here at Gamereactor we are playing the final version at full speed and hope to have a review ready by the middle of next week.

Larian via X:

"PSA: Full post tomorrow, but for Baldur's Gate 3 players with existing Early Access saves, we ask that prior to August 3, launch the game, and delete all save files to avoid unintended conflicts at launch. Also, remove any mods and ensure they do not automatically re-download. We recommend players with Early Access installed uninstall the game after deleting their save files. This will reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads, and should mean more playing, and no troubleshooting! We'll have a full guide for launch tomorrow."