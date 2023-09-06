Baldur's Gate III stops you from speaking to certain dead bodies

HQ

Baldur's Gate III has an incredible amount of conversations you can have. From getting a quest from a blue bird to discovering secrets about the local area from a corpse, it's not just regular NPCs you can have a chat with.

But, Larian didn't want to overwork themselves with this aspect of the game, and so they cut off the heads from some dead bodies in the game, making it impossible to speak with them. As Swen Vincke says in the video below, this allowed Larian to have a greater control over what the player might do.

"I learned a long time ago that our first games were very ambitious but we didn't really manage to fulfill the ambitions within the game, because we didn't really fully support the features," Vincke said.

"From the criticisms on those games, I learned that it's really important that if you put a feature in there, you have to go full monty, which means you can speak with animals, you can speak with every animal. You can speak with dead, you can speak with, well, the trick that we use is any dead that still has their head. You will see a lot of decapitated people in the game, but that's literally how we solved that."

Considering how many options players have to engage in a quick natter, we're not too disappointed Larian decided to control some of the corpses we could speak with.