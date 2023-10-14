Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III sound designer became a blacksmith to help make realistic clanking noises

Just another example of the lengths the developers went to in making this RPG.

Sound designers should never go unnoticed when it comes to game development. They're often behind the iconic accompaniments to your key gaming moments, and are responsible for all the little immersive details that make an experience feel complete.

One of Baldur's Gate III's sound designers, Glenn Goa, decided to go the extra mile when it came to making the sound of armoured steps. He trained as a blacksmith, and made some metal shoes just for walking in to get the sounds.

As explained in Goa's YouTube video, it took an hour to get the gist of the sound he wanted. For other noises, he combined multiple elements to make an interesting sound. The fireball spell, for example, is a mix of cloth rips, canned air, and melting plastic.

What's your favourite sound from Baldur's Gate III?

