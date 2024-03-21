English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III scores the most wins at the GDC Awards

The game picked up 4 awards at the event.

Baldur's Gate III may feel like somewhat of a distant memory, considering the sheer amount of game releases we've had since then, but its award season run is not yet over, as proven by some recent big wins at the Game Developers Choice Awards.

Larian's RPG epic won Game of the Year, the Audience Award, Best Design, and Best Narrative. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom picked up Best Technology and the Innovation Award. Alan Wake 2 got Best Visual Art, and Hi-Fi Rush grabbed a worthy win for Best Audio.

Venba was both the Best Debut game and the winner of the Social Impact Award. Besides Venba, a lot of the names here would be on many people's Games of the Year list from 2023, with Venba only missing because it may have flown under the radar for some.

Check out all the winners in the video below:

Baldur's Gate III

