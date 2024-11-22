English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III saw more players this year than 2023

You know, the year that it launched.

HQ

It's rare for a single-player RPG to do so well a full year after it has launched, but Baldur's Gate III is the game that simply defies all industry trends. It has not only managed to keep a healthy amount of players a year on from release, but has apparently attracted even more players on a daily average than it did in 2023.

That's according to Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse, who is often active on social media with these kinds of updates. Douse revealed that daily peak player counts were up 3% compared to last year, and average daily users are up 20%, with average daily Steam Deck users up by 60%.

Douse sees mods as one of the main reasons why more people are flocking to Baldur's Gate III, but it's also worth noting that there has been a substantial amount of developer content for the game, including evil endings, an epilogue, and much more.

Have you played Baldur's Gate III this year?

