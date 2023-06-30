Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III reveals two new races, new level cap

We'll be getting 11 races and 31 subraces at launch.

Baldur's Gate III recently updated its release dates for PC and PS5, and now in a new community post the developers have confirmed a new level cap as well as additional races coming to the game.

The level cap now sits at 12, instead of 10, meaning 6th-level spells such as Otto's Irresistable Dance and Chain Lightning will be available in the late game. The Half-Orc and Dragonborn races are also coming to the game.

The Dragonborn will give players 10 additional subraces, each tied to a different colour, and the Half-Orc has some interesting abilities, including being able to drop to 1 hit point instead of 0 when downed in combat.

The Dwarf race also has a new subrace in the Duregar, which comes with 200 extra dialogue responses when you pick that class. Baldur's Gate III is looking to be a behemoth of an RPG, with an incredible amount of options when it does release on the 6th of August for PC.

