Baldur's Gate III reveals two new races, new level cap

Baldur's Gate III recently updated its release dates for PC and PS5, and now in a new community post the developers have confirmed a new level cap as well as additional races coming to the game.

The level cap now sits at 12, instead of 10, meaning 6th-level spells such as Otto's Irresistable Dance and Chain Lightning will be available in the late game. The Half-Orc and Dragonborn races are also coming to the game.

The Dragonborn will give players 10 additional subraces, each tied to a different colour, and the Half-Orc has some interesting abilities, including being able to drop to 1 hit point instead of 0 when downed in combat.

The Dwarf race also has a new subrace in the Duregar, which comes with 200 extra dialogue responses when you pick that class. Baldur's Gate III is looking to be a behemoth of an RPG, with an incredible amount of options when it does release on the 6th of August for PC.