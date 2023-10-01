Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III reveals most popular multiclass combinations

Paladin, Paladin, oh and would you look at that! Paladin.

If you're feeling like dipping your toe into another class in Baldur's Gate III, you don't have to drag yourself to Withers and completely respec your character. Instead, you can just opt to multiclass, a somewhat advanced but rewarding option for players who want to spice things up in their character.

As per the PlayStation Blog, the most popular class combinations have been revealed. At the top of the list is Rogue and Ranger, with over 175,000 players opting to be as dexterous as possible. Next, we see a lot of tanky choices, with Barbarian and Fighter, Barbarian and Paladin, and Paladin plus Cleric.

Paladin seems an incredibly popular choice still, as it features in 5 of the 10 most popular combinations. Rogue, Warlock, and Barbarian also seem popular choices, whereas classes like Bard and Monk don't feature as much.

Have you multiclassed in Baldur's Gate III? What option did you take?

Baldur's Gate III

