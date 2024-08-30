Baldur's Gate III publishing director: "Almost all games should cost more"

HQ

One of the absolute best games of last year was Baldur's Gate III, which was also named Game of the Year in many places. Those who bought it really got their money's worth and it was a lot of entertainment for every little dime. Maybe it should have cost more?

As we all know, the price of games is always a hot potato, and it is difficult to charge high prices without people complaining, which has led to alternative ways of raising money being extremely important in the gaming industry. Someone who thinks that games should cost more is the publishing director of Baldur's Gate III, Michael Douse, who writes via social media that it is illogical that all games cost the same:

"I think a game should be priced accordingly with its quality, breadth & depth. I'm not against higher prices, but this arbitrary uniformity just doesn't make sense to me. It feels so unserious."

He then continues in a new post, explaining that the cost of game development is increasing faster than prices:

"Almost all games should cost more at a base level because the cost of making them (inflation, for one) is outpacing pricing trends. But I don't think we'll get there with DLC promises so much as quality & communication. Everyone's just waiting for GTA6 to do it lol."

What do you think about it yourself? Where is the threshold for you when it comes to game price tags, and are today's big games simply too extensive?