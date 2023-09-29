Baldur's Gate III producer joins Playground Games' Fable team

HQ

The development of the new Fable has been an up-and-down affair for Playground Games' top industry professionals. Amie Loake left Lionhead to join the project as a Senior Producer in February last year, and in July lead writer Anna Megill left the studio to pursue other projects, presumably because her role had ended.

After Megill's departure we had the first trailer for the game at the Xbox games Showcase, and a few weeks later the gaming world was on its knees in awe of Larian Studios and Baldur's Gate III, considered one of the best titles of recent years. So it's no surprise that the talent behind it is now more coveted by other studios, and that's what has happened to the producer of Baldur's Gate 2, who has now joined Fable's development as a senior producer. Ryan Clark announced his new position on LinkedIn a few days ago, and his experience is sure to take the new Fable to even greater heights of quality. We look forward to seeing more of Clark's work at Playground next year.