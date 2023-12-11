Baldur's Gate III players claim to have lost save files on Xbox

HQ

When you are playing a huge RPG like Baldur's Gate III, it is of utmost importance that the save files works as intended, or you might end up losing everything, which both makes it very hard to redo everything - and incredibly time consuming.

But despite this, it seems like this has affected Xbox gamers playing Baldur's Gate III, which was launched for the format during The Game Awards last week. Several users (one example here, and another one here) say they have gotten their save file wiped out with hours and hours of adventuring being lost.

According to Pure Xbox, there are currently no workaround for this issue as people have tried all available solutions, and it seems like we'll gonna have to wait for Larian Studios and Microsoft to solve this.

In the meantime, tread carefully.