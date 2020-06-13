Cookies

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III planned to hit early access in August

Larian Studios plans to bring Baldur's Gate III to early access later this summer. Updated gameplay and visuals have been shown.

As many of you know by now, the Baldur's Gate torch has been passed to Divinity studio Larian Studios and when we last saw Baldur's Gate III in action, it looked truly glorious. Now, as some time has passed, it's looking pretty darn phenomenal with updated visual fidelity and updated gameplay as shown in the latest trailer for the game and in the most recent community update video (both of which you can check out below).

Not only does the game look better than ever, it's planned to release as an early access title in August (emphasis on the word 'planned' since Larian's Swen Vincke explained that COVID-19 could sabotage that planned early access release window). If you're looking to see more real-time gameplay, Vincke is showing the game off on June 18, kicking off D&D live.

Baldur's Gate III - First Look

PREVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

Larian Studios gave fans the gameplay reveal they'd been hoping for at PAX East and we took a good look at what they had to show.



