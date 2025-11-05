Baldur's Gate III 'Path to Menzoberranzan' mod project will launch an alpha in the first half of 2026

HQ

You may have already finished your first (or second, or third) game of Baldur's Gate III, but you may not be ready to put the game aside just yet. Larian not only gave us a memorable setting and characters to experience a story like few other games: It also left a way for fans to continue creating their own stories in the game, with full support for editing mods. This led many to take on smaller and larger projects, and today we have news on one of the biggest and most ambitious, Path of Menzoberranzan, the custom campaign for Baldur's Gate III.

For those who don't know, Path of Menzoberranzan will be a brand new campaign, complete with voice acting included, recreating familiar areas from Baldur's Gate II and taking us to explore the area of the famous drow capital in the Underdark, famous for being the birthplace of the famous hero Drizzt Do'Urden and the nearby Minthara, one of the possible companions of Baldur's Gate 3.

The project has been in development for a year, and in early summer the development team managed to compile a first playable version, although in the following months the project has undergone a restructuring to accommodate the scale of what they intend to achieve. Now they seem to have made further progress and have announced (thank you, Rock Paper Shotgun) that they will have an open Alpha test ready during the first half of 2026, and that it will be roughly the size of the Nautiloid area (the tutorial area) in BG3.

While it's still years away from full release, it's exciting to think that Baldur's Gate III still has new stories to tell, even for those of us who have already experienced it again more than once. If you want to know more about this project, don't miss the development updates on their Discord channel.