Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III Patch 7 is live now on PC

It's a bittersweet moment, as this is the last major content update we'll see.

More than a year after the launch of the original game, Larian Studios gives Baldur's Gate III its seventh and likely final major patch. Of course, there will likely be bug fixes in the future, but we're doubtful we'll see anymore new content for the game as Larian forges ahead to its new projects.

Baldur's Gate III Patch 7 introduces a massive amount of changes. The big things are: evil ending cinematics, modding tools, and split-screen changes. There are 13 new ending cinematics for Origin Characters, the Dark Urge and regular adventurers who decided to go the evil route and don't care for the epilogue party at the end of the game.

Modding tools mean we're likely going to see a lot more impressive content from the modding community, which has already been hard at work since the game originally released. As well as the major changes, in the patch notes we can also see some smaller but important improvements, like revamped cutscenes in places, a new loading screen, and ensuring Karlach doesn't brush the shaved side of her head. That's just scratching your own scalp at that point.

Baldur's Gate III

