Baldur's Gate III Patch 7 adds new endings, will have a beta for PC players

Baldur's Gate III's patches are always adding significant new details for players to dig into. Whether it's new romance interactions with your partner or an entire epilogue set after the base game, Larian has been giving players yet another reason to load up a new save quite often since launch.

Patch 7 is for the evildoers, by the looks of things. In a new community post, Larian explains that new endings will come along with this patch. Also, as usual players can expect heaps of bug fixes. So much so this time that a beta will be introduced in the coming weeks for PC players to test out the patch.

If you've played hundreds of hours already and want to change something up, you'll be happy to hear modding tools are also being implemented into the game with Patch 7, so keep an eye out for that. Things like crossplay and photo mode are in the works down the line, but they won't make it to Patch 7 unfortunately.