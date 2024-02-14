English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III Patch 6 is out today, and it brings some extra romance options on Valentine's Day

Why hang out with your real bf/gf when there are new kissing animations for a buff tiefling?

Baldur's Gate III's 6th major patch is here. After a fairly long wait between Patch 5 and 6, fans were expecting a lot of big changes, and by the looks of things, they won't be let down. As it is Valentine's Day, Patch 6 brings a few new romance options and kissing animations for your video game bf/gf.

Also, you can now finally dismiss companions without having an awkward conversation where they try to make you feel as awful as possible about it. Simply speak to the companion you want to recruit, and you'll be able to dismiss the one you don't want sticking around anymore.

Also, Shield Bash is fixed. Previously, the reaction did nothing whenever you used it, but now it will force enemies to make saving throws and be knocked prone if they fail. There are a bunch of other changes coming in this patch, as it is quite a hefty one. PC players will need 150GB of space to have it installed, but if you're lacking that space, you can just uninstall and reinstall the game.

Baldur's Gate III

