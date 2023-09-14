Baldur's Gate III Patch 3 releases next week

HQ

Baldur's Gate III's third big patch is heading our way soon. On the 21st of September to be exact, as a new post on the developer's Twitter/X account reveals.

It'll bring in support for Mac, as well as some much-needed improvements to the performance of Act 3, which is still causing some issues for players. There are other major changes coming down the line, such as the ability to change your appearance, photo mode, and more, but these are likely a while away.

Cross-play is also coming at some point, but we're expecting that when the Xbox version of the game launches. In any case, it's still good to see Larian improving Baldur's Gate III as it continues to earn praise from new players and critics.