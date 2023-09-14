Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III Patch 3 releases next week

Expect full support for Mac and better performance in Act 3.

Baldur's Gate III's third big patch is heading our way soon. On the 21st of September to be exact, as a new post on the developer's Twitter/X account reveals.

It'll bring in support for Mac, as well as some much-needed improvements to the performance of Act 3, which is still causing some issues for players. There are other major changes coming down the line, such as the ability to change your appearance, photo mode, and more, but these are likely a while away.

Cross-play is also coming at some point, but we're expecting that when the Xbox version of the game launches. In any case, it's still good to see Larian improving Baldur's Gate III as it continues to earn praise from new players and critics.

Baldur's Gate III

