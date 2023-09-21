Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III Patch 3 gets last-minute delay

Don't fear, though, as it has only been pushed back by a day.

Baldur's Gate III's third patch has been pushed back. Originally, it was set to release today, on the 21st of September, but instead it has been delayed to tomorrow, the 22nd of September.

Larian informed us of this over on Twitter/X, where it stated that because of the size of the patch and to ensure enough testing it needs to put the release of it back by one day. It's not an incredible wait, and we're still looking forward to seeing some improvements on this RPG.

The patch is going to bring Mac compatibility as well as plenty of bug fixes, with a focus on Act 3, which remains a bit buggy for a lot of players. Fans are still waiting for other big changes, like a photo mode and the ability to change your appearance mid-game, but these aren't likely to come in this upcoming patch.

Baldur's Gate III

