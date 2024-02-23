English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III mods are coming to consoles

Larian is working on a cross-platform mod support tool.

Due to its overwhelming popularity, Baldur's Gate III already has a lot of mods. From your usual stuff like extra gold and XP to wacky mods that turn everyone bald, there's a lot of stuff on the Nexus.

But, they're only for PC players to enjoy. At least, that's until Larian is done with its upcoming mod support tool. According to the director of publishing at Larian, a cross-platform mod support tool has been in the works for some time, and is planned on being released later in the year.

Don't get too hyped just yet, though, as Michael Dowse was quick to say that it still requires work. It's going to take time to ensure that mods aren't broken with each update that comes out, as Baldur's Gate III is still going to be supported for a while down the line, by the looks of things.

Baldur's Gate III

