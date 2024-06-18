Baldur's Gate III mod support likely going to be final major update

HQ

When Baldur's Gate III released, and it felt like the RPG experience fans of the genre had longed for, there were immediate cries for a sequel, or DLC expansion of sorts. However, Larian shocked a lot of people when the studio announced it would instead be working on new games entirely and leaving Baldur's Gate III behind.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke believes that this September, when the seventh major patch for the game launches and players will be able to make their own mods with official tools, that this is the handover moment for Baldur's Gate III.

"We're working on our new thing, we're super excited about the new games," he said at BAFTA's An Evening With Baldur's Gate III (thanks, Eurogamer). "We're creative spirits also, we don't want to keep on doing the same thing, we really want to move forward and do new things."

We're not sure when we'll see Larian's next game, but we do know they have two large titles in the works, the next of which will also launch in Early Access just as Baldur's Gate III did.

What do you want to see next from Larian?