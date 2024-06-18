English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III mod support likely going to be final major update

It'll land just over a year after Baldur's Gate III launched.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When Baldur's Gate III released, and it felt like the RPG experience fans of the genre had longed for, there were immediate cries for a sequel, or DLC expansion of sorts. However, Larian shocked a lot of people when the studio announced it would instead be working on new games entirely and leaving Baldur's Gate III behind.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke believes that this September, when the seventh major patch for the game launches and players will be able to make their own mods with official tools, that this is the handover moment for Baldur's Gate III.

"We're working on our new thing, we're super excited about the new games," he said at BAFTA's An Evening With Baldur's Gate III (thanks, Eurogamer). "We're creative spirits also, we don't want to keep on doing the same thing, we really want to move forward and do new things."

We're not sure when we'll see Larian's next game, but we do know they have two large titles in the works, the next of which will also launch in Early Access just as Baldur's Gate III did.

What do you want to see next from Larian?

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content