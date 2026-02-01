Gamereactor

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III mod restores more than 1000 lines of dialogue from Early Access

More than 100 conversions have also been retrieved from the aether to give us the Early Access experience again.

HQ

It might be easy to forget, considering how huge the game got once it launched properly, but Baldur's Gate III was in Early Access for years on Steam. It only let you play through the first act, and even then the content was massively different, but there were some great ideas there that Larian unfortunately had to leave behind.

However, thanks to the work of modder HyperspaceTowel, a lot of this content has been brought back in Early Access Scenes Restored. This mostly focuses on companion reactivity, adding in lines for Lae'zel, Gale, Astarion, and Shadowheart. Wyll and Karlach are sort of left out as they had different voice actors at the beginning, but some audio has been restored for them.

More scenes are planned to be restored through this mod, but it already boasts more than 100 conversions and 1000 lines of dialogue. You can find it over on Nexus Mods, where you can also keep an eye on its progress in bringing back the Early Access experience for Baldur's Gate III. Without most of the bugs, of course.

Baldur's Gate III

