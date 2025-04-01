Baldur's Gate III mod for Stardew Valley mistakenly issued DMCA takedown by D&D owners

HQ

While it is not always an easy pill to swallow, sometimes a mod is issued a takedown from a game's creator for a decent reason. This did not appear to be the case, however, when Dungeons & Dragons owners Wizards of the Coast decided to issue a takedown to Stardew Valley modder Xun.

Xun created Baldur's Village, a Stardew Valley mod which allowed you to bring Astarion and Shadowheart into the game, making them both romanceable NPCs. This mod is quite substantial, and must have taken some time to make. It earned praise from fans and even Swen Vincke himself when it first launched.

However, after the DMCA was issued, it seemed as if the slice of fun Xun had carved out was being taken away. Larian's Swen Vincke got involved again to say that mods shouldn't be treated like "commercial ventures that infringe on your property."

It seems Wizards of the Coast agrees. In a statement to IGN, they said the takedown was issued in error. "The Baldur's Village DMCA takedown was issued mistakenly - we are sorry about that. We are in the process of fixing that now so fans and the Stardew community can continue to enjoy this great mod!" reads the statement.

Currently, the mod is still under review, but there is hope that soon it'll be freed of its DMCA shackles and will be downloadable once more.