Baldur's Gate III mod adds iconic Bing Bong companion

Baldur's Gate III's cast took their performances out of the recording booth and onto the tabletop to play some D&D. As expected, these short couple of sessions created a lot of memorable moments for fans, but perhaps the thing that stands out most is Bing Bong.

Jennefer English, the actress who plays Shadowheart, picked up a small imp called Bing Bong in the campaign, carrying it around until it met its untimely demise later on. Fans grew incredibly fond of Bing Bong, and one modder known as MaestroMetty even added the creature in as a summon.

You can pick up the Necklace of Eternal Friendship early on in Baldurs' Gate III, either from the cartilaginous chest near Shadowheart's pod on the Nautiloid, or later on in the Emerald Grove from Arron the merchant.

The necklace lets you summon Bing Bong. He's not the most powerful creature, but if you're looking for an extra friend, you may as well bring him along.