Baldur's Gate III miniatures rolled the lowest possible on Charisma

Baldur's Gate III continues to be immensely popular even after Larian Studios announced that it was completely ending support for the game to move on to other things (although they can't quite seem to contain themselves). Many love the wonderful cast of characters and when Wizkids recently released a collection of miniatures from the game, of course many people grabbed it.

But they shouldn't have. Wizkids have not been very kind to the characters, who are ugly as hell and are mostly reminiscent of really failed Temu interpretations (at best), where in some cases it is even difficult to see who the characters are. And we're not exaggerating, in fact Wizkids themselves admit that it didn't turn out well at all and are now offering a full refund to anyone who bought it. They write:

"Unfortunately, we missed the mark on this goal with the D&D Icons of the Realms: Baldur's Gate 3 Character Boxed Set. If you purchased this set through our online stores, we will be offering a full refund to those who are unsatisfied with their set."

In a post on Reddit and Threads below, you can check out the horrors and get a good laugh in the process.