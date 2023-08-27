Baldur's Gate III lead writer picks the 'most heroic' way to play

HQ

Baldur's Gate III has a ton of options when you go to make your character. Not only in making your adventurer look as silly or as serious as you please, but you can also get certain Origin Characters.

Some of these are pre-made characters, while others just give you a specific background. The Dark Urge origin is one to pick out here, as Baldur's Gate III's lead writer Adam Smith believes it gives you the most heroic journey.

Dark Urge gives you a background where you don't remember much, but you know you've done something horrible. "I do love a tortured, remorseful hero," Smith told PC Gamer.

"When we first announced it, I was really desperate to try to tell people this isn't just the evil run. To me—and I'll be as spoiler light as possible—the Dark Urge is potentially the most heroic playthrough, because resisting what's inside you and actually getting through that and surviving it with your friends alongside you still, most of them intact, is I think the most heroic version of the game."

