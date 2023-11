HQ

Larian has understandably been teasing that we're getting closer to the Xbox Series version of Baldur's Gate III, but I have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that the release date is a bit further away than some of you dreamed of. The good news is that the developers have announced that Baldur's Gate III will come to Xbox Series in December. It'll launch on the 8th of December at earliest, however, as we're told the exact release date will be revealed at The Game Awards.