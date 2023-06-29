Baldur's Gate III launches earlier on PC - delayed on PS5

HQ

Larian Studios has always been a talented studio, but truly rose to glory with Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin II. This lead to it being tasked with making Baldur's Gate III, and the early access version has made it seem like we're in for another amazing game. I'm even more confident about that now.

Because Larian has announced Baldur's Gate III is being pushed forward from the 31st of August to the 3rd of August on PC. While this obviously means the developers are already very confident about how the game is running, they don't hide the fact that this also happens because they don't want to launch it too close to the other anticipated games coming in late-August and September.

Unfortunately. the PlayStation 5 version won't be able to avoid that, as the PS5 version of Baldur's Gate III has been delayed to the 6th of September because the developers need an extra week to make it run at a smooth 60 frames-per-second.

They also take this opportunity to make it sound like the Xbox Series versions of Baldur's Gate III isn't as far behind as many feared, while also throwing some shade at Xbox Series S:

"We're optimistic about Baldur's Gate 3 on the Xbox Series X, but in order to announce and release the game on Xbox, we need to ensure that the game is performing without compromise across the entire Xbox X|S ecosystem, in multiplayer and with split-screen. We already put a lot of effort into making it work and will continue to do so."

What do you think about these changes?