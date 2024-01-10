Baldur's Gate III issue with lost saves on Xbox finally solved

HQ

Baldur's Gate III and Xbox has been a complicated story. Not only was the Xbox version delayed by several months as the developers struggled with Xbox Series S, when the game did get released last month, it had a bug that caused some gamers to lose their save files.

In a game that easily can be played over a 100 hours, this is a very scary thing, and the developers and Microsoft said they were trying to find out what was causing this. And fortunately enough, they have finally found the problem. Larian Studios says on X that we can update our consoles "manually on the 16th of January, or wait a week longer for the update to roll out globally".

And with that, the Xbox gamers (and everyone else) have no excuse whatsoever to not try out the 2023 game of the year. Read our review where we explain why you really need to play this master piece.