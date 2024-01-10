Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III issue with lost saves on Xbox finally solved

It took a whole month to resolve the bug, but soon you won't have to worry about missing save files on Xbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Baldur's Gate III and Xbox has been a complicated story. Not only was the Xbox version delayed by several months as the developers struggled with Xbox Series S, when the game did get released last month, it had a bug that caused some gamers to lose their save files.

In a game that easily can be played over a 100 hours, this is a very scary thing, and the developers and Microsoft said they were trying to find out what was causing this. And fortunately enough, they have finally found the problem. Larian Studios says on X that we can update our consoles "manually on the 16th of January, or wait a week longer for the update to roll out globally".

And with that, the Xbox gamers (and everyone else) have no excuse whatsoever to not try out the 2023 game of the year. Read our review where we explain why you really need to play this master piece.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content